CANDIDATE PROFILE: Wayne Kling, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 13th District

Name: Wayne Kling

Running for: Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 13th District

Background and occupation: I am a life long resident of Tomah, except for my military service, retired from the army with over 30 years of service. My wife of 34 years died a few years ago, and I have six grown children. In the Army I was in the infantry, employed as a medic, a supply sergeant, locomotive operator and a training and operations non-commissioned officer. After retiring from the military, I worked as a security officer for the Ho-Chunk Casino and I am presently employed at Fort McCoy Challenge Academy and two group homes for disabled adults. I was an alderman for the city of Tomah 2016-2019.

I currently sit on the Board of Appeals, the Tomah Area Ambulance Service Commission and the Tomah Historical Preservation Committee. I am a member of the Lion’s Club, the Disabled Veteran’s Organization and the American Legion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Short statement on why you are running: I decided to run for the position of county supervisor because I have a desire to continue to serve the people of Monroe County.

Issues