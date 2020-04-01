CANDIDATE PROFILE: Wayne Kling, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 13th District

Name: Wayne Kling
Running for: Monroe County Board of Supervisors, 13th District
Background and occupation: I am a life long resident of Tomah, except for my military service, retired from the army with over 30 years of service. My wife of 34 years died a few years ago, and I have six grown children. In the Army I was in the infantry, employed as a medic, a supply sergeant, locomotive operator and a training and operations non-commissioned officer. After retiring from the military, I worked as a security officer for the Ho-Chunk Casino and I am presently employed at Fort McCoy Challenge Academy and two group homes for disabled adults. I was an alderman for the city of Tomah 2016-2019.
I currently sit on the Board of Appeals, the Tomah Area Ambulance Service Commission and the Tomah Historical Preservation Committee. I am a member of the Lion’s Club, the Disabled Veteran’s Organization and the American Legion.
Short statement on why you are running: I decided to run for the position of county supervisor because I have a desire to continue to serve the people of Monroe County.
Issues
1) Assess the county’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. I think as a county we are doing everything possible to keep our citizens safe. Keeping a safe distance, staying at home, washing hands are all important. But it depends on the compliance of our citizens to the state, local and federal mandates. The ambulance service and the hospitals are doing all possible to provide medical care, while keeping their staff safe.
2) Assess the condition of county roads. What issues are involved in funding levels? If elected to the board I would make it a priority to improve our county’s infrastructure
3) What is your opinion on making Monroe County a Second Amendment sanctuary? Recently at a county board meeting they addressed the Second Amendment sanctuary in the county. This vote was symbolic in nature. I attended and expressed support for this. Our forefathers added this amendment so that we can uphold, defend and protect ourselves.
4) How should the county proceed with Rolling Hills Nursing Home? There are many options to consider, and there have been many opinions that have been brought to the County Board. But to get a resolution passed we must be united in our decision based on financial support and feasibility.
