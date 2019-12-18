Candidates emerge for Tomah School Board

There will be a contested race for Tomah School Board next spring.
Mitchell Koel and Susan Bloom have joined Wayne Kling as candidates for the board. All three have signed declaration of candidacy forms at the school district office. Three seats are at stake in the at-large election.
There will be at least two new board members sworn in after the election. Incumbents Nancy McCoy and John McMullen aren’t seeking re-election and have filed declarations of non-candidacy. A third incumbent, Jerry Fushianes, has yet to announce his plans.
Board members serve three-year terms.
In the race for the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, there are two contested races and three districts without a candidate as of Wednesday morning.
In the first district, incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein.
The ninth district has a contested race between incumbent Douglas Path and challenger Ron Luethe.
There are no candidates in the 12th, 13th and 15th districts represented by incumbents Pete Peterson, Dean Peterson and James Schroeder.
You have free articles remaining.
Incumbents running for re-election are David Pierce (second district), Nodji Van Wychen (third district), Cedric Schnitzler (fourth district), Wally Habhegger (fifth district), Mary A. Von Ruden (seventh district), Mark Halverson (eighth district), Rodney Sherwood (10th district), Sharon M. Folcey (14th district) and Mary J. Cook (16th district).
Candidates have emerged in two districts where incumbents haven’t taken out nomination papers. Tony E. Wissestad is running for the sixth district seat held by Gregg Vinslauski, and Adam Balz is seeking the 11th district seat held by Paul Steele.
There have been no recent changes in the candidate lineup for city of Tomah.
In the mayor’s race, challengers Nellie Pater and Brett Larkin have returned their nomination papers to the city clerk’s office. Incumbent Mike Murray has taken out nomination papers but has yet to file.
Sixth district alderman Lamont Kiefer is the only city council candidate to have filed nominations papers as of Wednesday. Fellow incumbents Richard Yarrington (second district), Shawn Zabinsky (fourth district) and Susan Holme (eighth district) have taken out papers but have yet to return them.
The only challenger for any city council seat is Remy Gomez, who has taken out papers for the eighth district.
Long-time municipal court judge Tom Flock is running for re-election and has filed papers.
Candidates have until Jan. 7 to file nomination papers.
Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 18. The general election is April 7.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.