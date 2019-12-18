Candidates emerge for Tomah School Board

Candidates have emerged in two districts where incumbents haven’t taken out nomination papers. Tony E. Wissestad is running for the sixth district seat held by Gregg Vinslauski, and Adam Balz is seeking the 11th district seat held by Paul Steele.

There have been no recent changes in the candidate lineup for city of Tomah.

In the mayor’s race, challengers Nellie Pater and Brett Larkin have returned their nomination papers to the city clerk’s office. Incumbent Mike Murray has taken out nomination papers but has yet to file.

Sixth district alderman Lamont Kiefer is the only city council candidate to have filed nominations papers as of Wednesday. Fellow incumbents Richard Yarrington (second district), Shawn Zabinsky (fourth district) and Susan Holme (eighth district) have taken out papers but have yet to return them.

The only challenger for any city council seat is Remy Gomez, who has taken out papers for the eighth district.

Long-time municipal court judge Tom Flock is running for re-election and has filed papers.

Candidates have until Jan. 7 to file nomination papers.

Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 18. The general election is April 7.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

