Candidates forums for Tomah mayor, school board set for March 22

On Tuesday, March 22 the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will organize two forums at the Tomah High School auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The first forum will include the two candidates running for the position of Tomah’s mayor, Remy Gomez, and incumbent Mike Murray. The second forum will feature the individuals running for the Tomah Area School District Board and will take place immediately following mayoral forum. Those parties include incumbent Pam Buchda and challengers Wayne Kling, James C. Newlun, and Catey Rice.

All candidates have been invited; however, not all have responded to the invite.

“Our intent in providing this community service is to give the public an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates running for both mayor and school board,” Tomah Chamber president and CEO Tina Thompson said. “We will likely see questions about the candidates’ qualifications and experience, business concerns in the Tomah area, as well as questions from the floor.”

Thompson said the format will be simple. Candidates will have a timed opportunity to introduce themselves. Lots will be drawn to determine order and followed by a round-robin format. A moderator will ask preset questions from the Chamber and the public as well as questions from the floor. Each candidate will have a timed opportunity to answer the question. All questions will be vetted for appropriateness and content. Each forum will end with a timed opportunity to present their closing thoughts.

The public is encouraged to attend the forums. The general election will be held Tuesday, April 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. City of Tomah residents can vote at the downtown fire station located at 819 Superior Ave. Voters living outside of the city of Tomah will need to check their voting locations with their town or village.

Members of the public who would like their question considered should send their question via email to tthompson@tomahwisconsin.com by Monday, March 21.

