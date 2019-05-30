Nearly 40 Tomah Middle School students tested the waters Tuesday for the school’s annual cardboard flotilla across the Lake Tomah lagoon.
The event was originally scheduled for May 24 but was postponed due to bad weather. Tuesday’s launch was under cloudy skies, but no rain, wind or lightning interfered with the launch at Winnebago Park.
TMS eighth-graders constructed lake-worthy vessels with just cardboard and duct tape. Paddlers launched from the pier next to the fishing platform, paddled to the middle of the lagoon, circled a pair of buoys and returned to shore.
Vessels ranged from one to three passengers and had a wide array of designs.
Most, but not all, vessels managed to survive the trip. A single-passenger boat operated by Thor Matthews took on water and sunk, but he wasn’t one to admit defeat.
“I’m proud of myself,” he said as he climbed back ashore. “I didn’t get my hair wet.”
