I am writing to thank every wonderful person who voted for me in the general election for state Assembly, District 70. I am very humbled and honored by your support of my candidacy in various ways. I appreciated all, especially the campaign team that had leaders for different tasks. A special "thank you" to my mom, Cecelia Kraus, and Fred and Mary Von Ruden and Adam Balz. There aren’t any words to describe the commitment and drive they demonstrated.
I enjoyed connecting with voters and learning what matters the most in each community while I shared my ideas and visions of making proactive changes for District 70 and Wisconsin by starting with the Wisconsin Constitution, "We are All Equal," and ending with Gaylord Nelson’s strong stance for environmental protection.
I congratulate Nancy VanderMeer, as she and I had similar interests in education, road repair and developing rural areas. I believe our elected representatives will find the common ground, restore prosperity, and leave a safer and cleaner environment for future generations to enjoy by taking the needed and appropriate actions here and now.
Again, I send a heartfelt thank you to each of the voters in Assembly District 70, and I am looking forward to the future of returning Wisconsin to the people and for the people!
May God bless everyone!
Cari Fay,
Merrillan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.