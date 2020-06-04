Carolyn Stanford Taylor: Class of 2020 led by example

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As state superintendent, I congratulate Wisconsin’s class of 2020. I am so incredibly proud of Wisconsin’s students and educators for their compassion and resilience, which they have demonstrated through the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year.

Wisconsin’s class of 2020 will always have a special place in our state’s history. Students ushered in a new decade and were almost immediately confronted with a new reality. No one would have predicted when seniors left school in mid-March it would be the final time they would be surrounded by their peers and teachers in a classroom setting.

The class of 2020 has had to forego many longstanding traditions and rites of passage because of the ongoing public health emergency. Formal graduation ceremonies — where friends, families, and teachers come together to celebrate the accomplishments of the senior class — have had to be held in many unconventional ways.