The village of Cashton is receiving a $112,500 state grant to redevelop a vacant office building into Cashton’s Cradles to Crayons, a new daycare facility.
The Community Development Investment Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will support renovations of a 3,600-square-foot office building, including updating plumbing, installing new flooring and equipping the kitchen for food preparation. The project will also include building a 2,000-square-foot addition featuring an open concept classroom.
The facility will have capacity to care for 80 children ranging from infants to 12-year-olds. It will be licensed by the state and participate in the YoungStar Program, Wisconsin’s child care quality rating and improvement system administered by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
"This facility will allow us to better serve families in Cashton and Monroe County by providing child care to a wide age range of children,” said Morgan Meyer, co-founder and director of Cashton’s Cradles to Crayon.
The new daycare facility is intended to serve to fill a child care gap in Monroe County. There are five in-home child care centers in Cashton, only one of which is licensed.
"This project not only addresses a gap in child care services in Monroe County but will also create jobs and accommodate the needs of working families in Cashton,” said Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “WEDC knows that community success is directly linked to quality services, which is why we support positive and substantive local development projects to encourage economic growth and improve the quality of life.”
Since the program’s inception in 2013, WEDC has awarded more than $20 million in grants to 79 communities for projects expected to generate more than $280 million in capital investments statewide.
