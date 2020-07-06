Cashton grad wins MCAREA scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The annual Monroe County Area Retired Educators Association scholarship is awarded to Sierra Hanley, a 2017 graduate of Cashton High School.

Hanley is enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she majors in agricultural education. Her goal is to be an agriculture teacher/FFA Advisor in a Wisconsin high school or middle school.

The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Monroe County public high school graduate who has been accepted into the post-secondary school of education.

The scholarship carries on the tradition of the Ollie M. Swanson Scholarship, which honored the superintendent of Monroe County Schools by presenting a scholarship in her name each year from 1957 to 2012. At that time Margaret Rowan, representing all past and current retired teachers who administered the Swanson Scholarship over the decades, transferred the remaining Swanson funds to MCAREA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.