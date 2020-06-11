Cashton man referred to DA for sexual assault

A 55-year-old Cashton man has been referred to the Monroe County District attorney for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman April 11. Daniel W. Nelson was referred for second-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
Police responded to a Cashton residence April 11 after a caller reported hearing a female crying and screaming “no, stop” and “help me” from inside a trailer home. When police arrived, Nelson was no longer at the residence. A woman who answered the door told police that Nelson was aggressively asking her for sex. When she refused, she said Nelson chased her, threw her on the couch, ripped off her clothes and raped her.
The report says the woman had a large red mark above her left eye.
The woman told police it was the fifth time that Nelson sexually assaulted her. She said the two weren’t in a romantic relationship.
Nelson returned to the residence while police were still present. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!