Cashton man referred to DA for sexual assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 55-year-old Cashton man has been referred to the Monroe County District attorney for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman April 11. Daniel W. Nelson was referred for second-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a Cashton residence April 11 after a caller reported hearing a female crying and screaming “no, stop” and “help me” from inside a trailer home. When police arrived, Nelson was no longer at the residence. A woman who answered the door told police that Nelson was aggressively asking her for sex. When she refused, she said Nelson chased her, threw her on the couch, ripped off her clothes and raped her.

The report says the woman had a large red mark above her left eye.

The woman told police it was the fifth time that Nelson sexually assaulted her. She said the two weren’t in a romantic relationship.

Nelson returned to the residence while police were still present. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.