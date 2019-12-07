Cast members sought for 'Man of La Mancha'

Auditions will be held for Man of La Mancha Dec. 16 and Dec. 18 at the Area Community Theatre, 907 Kilbourn Ave at 6:30 p.m.

Prospective cast members are asked to be prepared to sing a short selection of music for the audition. The song will be performed a cappella. Auditioners will not need to sing the entire song but will be asked to select approximately 30-60 seconds of the number.

Director Dale Stafslien is looking for 15 male and female actors, high school age or older, "to take the adventure of The Impossible Dream."

Man of La Mancha tells the story of Miguel de Cervantes, aging and an utter failure as a playwright, poet and tax collector, who has been thrown into a dungeon in Seville to await trial by the Inquisition for an offense against the church. There he is dragged before a kangaroo court of his fellow prisoners, who plan to confiscate his few possessions — including the uncompleted manuscript of a novel, Don Quixote.

Cervantes, seeking to save the manuscript, proposes his defense in the form of a play. The "court" agrees, and Cervantes and his manservant don make-up and costumes, transforming themselves into Don Quixote and Sancho Panza. They then play out the story with the prisoners taking the roles of other characters.