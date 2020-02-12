Cattle feeders workshop Feb. 27 in Bangor

The annual University of Wisconsin-Extension cattle feeders workshop will take place at the Log Cabin in Bangor Thursday, Feb. 27.
Topics that will be presented this year are:
You have free articles remaining.
- The winter of 2018-19 saw several farm buildings fail due to snow loads. Bill Halfman, UW-Extenson Monroe County ag agent, will discuss technical details on why those building structures failed and present information on how farmers should approach evaluating their buildings to determine if they need corrective remodeling to reduce the risk of collapse in the future.
- Dr. Arquimides Reyes, University of Wisconsin-River Falls beef production and management professor, will discuss various traits that influence fed cattle prices and how they influence profitability.
- Dr. Brenda Boetel, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension livestock and grain market specialist, will give a market outlook, including a discussion of “fake meat.”
The workshop contains information for beef cattle feeders, dairy steer feeders and related allied industries.
To pre-register for the workshop, contact the La Crosse County UW-Extension office at 608-785-9593 by Tuesday, Feb. 18 to ensure adequate food and materials can be prepared.