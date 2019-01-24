CBD is not marijuana and it will not get a person high.
Marty Meyer, co-owner of the new Tomah business CBD American Shaman, said that’s something he wants to clear up. While both products come from the cannabis plant, there’s a big difference between CBD and marijuana.
“Marijuana is considered any (cannabis) plant that has over .3 percent THC,” he said. “Marijuana has been bred to create high levels of THC, whereas ours, we are below that .3 percent, making it completely legal, no issues there, and it’s bred to have high levels of CBD for the health benefits.”
CBD stands for cannabidol and can be used to mitigate problems such as pain, anxiety, insomnia and more, Meyer said. It’s done by traveling along the endocannabinoid system, a biological system within the human body.
“The system is a web of nerves that runs from your brain all the way through your (body). It’s connected to all your vital organs and generally controls the state of homeostasis in your body,” he said. “It being connected to everything is why CBD is so effective for many people for many different reasons.”
Traveling along the web of nerves, CBD fills receptors that do things like turn off pain, turn off inflammation and even out chemicals, Meyer said.
“It can help anything from anxiety, insomnia, arthritis, migraines, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, many other neurological disorders, spasms, cancer, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease − the list goes on and on,” he said. “Cancer is the big one that I want people to know about. It can help stop cancer cells from growing and it can help reduce the size of tumors.”
Cancer is how the American Shaman company began, Meyer said. The founder was researching ways to help his uncle, who had cancer, and he kept coming across CBD and began producing it.
“They started processing it and giving it to him, and within a couple of months he was in remission,” he said. “The doctors were amazed. They wanted to study him to find out more about what he was doing. Unfortunately because of the chemo, his immune system was down and he contracted a staph infection and passed away. In the positive aspect, the company has continued on from there to help others.”
Co-owner Sara Pfaff said she and Meyer were introduced to the business through a friend who is in the CBD business in Portage. They visited the shop and fell in love with the product and what it can do for people.
Pfaff said she believes in the products they sell because after learning about it, she tried it out on her father, who was injured in a car accident in 2002 and had titanium running down one side of his body. He also has other health ailments, and Pfaff said CBD helped him.
“Before coming into the business, he would have to sleep (sitting up) in a chair; he could not lie down,” she said. “He was kind of our guinea pig, took some samples, took the anti-inflammatory cream as well as our blueberry-flavored cloud, which seems to be his favorite. He uses that throughout the day and targets the inflammation, his pain, with the cream. He has called me and said, ‘I can actually sleep in my bed at night.’ It’s been years since he has been able to do that. That hit home for me, and I thought this is exactly what I need to do. We need to help people holistically.”
Two of the main products the store sells are the cloud formula tincture and a topical anti-inflammatory cream, Meyer said.
He said the cloud formula is the basic product they recommend for most issues people face when they start with CBD.
“You can put it under your tongue, you can put it in a drink, hot or cold ... and it’s going to help heal from the inside out, and it’s something that can travel through your whole body very quickly,” he said. “It does have somewhat of a cumulative effect; it can take a couple of days to get working.”
The topical cream is more for people hurting in a specific location, Meyer said.
“They can rub that on there, and within minutes it’s going to help that pain management.”
They also sell CBD in capsule and gummy form, Meyer said. They are better for using on the go to keep in a car or purse.
Other products include: kava kave for sleep, products for dogs and cats, and beauty products such as under-eye serum.
Meyer said their main goal is to help people.
“We’re looking to help people with pain management,” he said. “Pain, anxiety − issues that all of us have − there aren’t a lot of people that can’t benefit in some way from CBD. This is a natural approach to pain management ... it’s a fantastic product, so we want to get it to as many people as possible.”
Meyer said he and Pfaff, who reside in Mauston with Pfaff’s five children, also hope to expand their business offerings and conduct some educational sessions around the community.
“We want to get a masseuse in here. We have some other plans for the back area; we haven’t completely decided on everything yet,” Meyer said “We also want to do some educational-type seminars on it, what it can do for different types of people — autism, Parkinson’s, diabetes, epilepsy, cancer. Just get in with some of the groups around to help explain what it can do specifically for them.”
Pfaff said they also want to expand the franchise and open up a La Crosse location within six to eight months.
