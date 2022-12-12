Celebrate National Fruitcake Month

December is National Fruitcake month. According to Wikipedia, fruitcake (also known as fruit cake or fruit bread) is a cake made with candied or dried fruits, nuts and spices and optionally soaked in spirits. Fruitcake has been around for hundreds of years and was likely developed in Western Europe. Fruitcakes are usually served to celebrate Christmas and weddings.

Interesting facts:

Ancient Rome has the earliest documented fruitcake recipe which consisted of ingredients such as pomegranate seeds, raisins, pine nuts and barley.

In Europe fruitcake was made with sugar and butter and it was banned for a while because it was considered too rich and tasty.

Stollen is German fruitcake which is made with dried fruit and covered with powdered sugar and can be traced back to the 15th century.

Astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong brought this treat to the moon and back.

Free Range Fruitcake

1 cup golden raisins

1 cup currants

½ cup sun dried cranberries

½ cup sun dried blueberries

½ cup sun dried cherries

½ cup dried apricots, chopped

Zest of one lemon, chopped coarsely

Zest of one orange, chopped coarsely

¼ cup candied ginger, chopped

1 cup gold rum

1 cup sugar

5 ounces unsalted butter (1 ¼ sticks)

1 cup unfiltered apple juice

4 whole cloves, ground

6 allspice berries, ground

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs

¼ to ½ cup toasted pecans, broken

Brandy for basting and/or spritzing

Directions:

1. Combine dried fruits, candied ginger and both zests. Add rum and macerate overnight, or microwave for five minutes to re-hydrate fruit.

2. Place fruit and liquid in a non-reactive pot with the sugar, butter, apple juice and spices. Bring mixture to a boil stirring often, then reduce heat and simmer for five to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for at least 15 minutes. (Batter can be completed up this point, then covered and refrigerated for up to two days. Bring to room temperature before completing cake.).

3. Heat oven to 325 degrees.

4. Combine dry ingredients and sift into fruit mixture. Quickly bring batter together with a large wooden spoon, then stir in eggs one at a time until completely integrated, then fold in nuts. Spoon into a 10-inch non-stick loaf pan and bake for 1 hour. Check for doneness by inserting toothpick into the middle of the cake. If it comes out clean, it’s done. If not, bake another 10 minutes, and check again.

5. Remove cake from oven and place on cooling rack or trivet. Baste or spritz top with brandy and allow to cool completely before turning out from pan.

6. When cake is completely cooled, seal in a tight-sealing, food-safe container. Every two to three days, feel the cake and if dry, spritz with brandy. The cake’s flavor will enhance considerably over the next two weeks. If you decide to give the cake as a gift, be sure to tell the recipient that they are very lucky indeed.

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.