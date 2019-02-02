The Tomah area celebrated the ninth annual Freeze Fest with both outdoors and indoors activities during the two-day event Friday and Saturday.
Friday's focus was outdoors with the lighted snowshoe/ski trail on Lake Tomah that started from Winnebago Park. The focus went indoors Saturday as organizers set up the Kids Zone with with various play areas for youngsters, along with food and beverages.
An extra attraction this year was the Tomah/Sparta varsity boys hockey match against Monroe at Tomah Ice Center. Admission was free with a Freeze Fest button, and fans not only got to watch the Timberwolves gain an 8-0 victory − their 13th straight match without a loss − they also witnessed Todd Kirschbaum gain his 300th career victory as Timberwolves coach.
