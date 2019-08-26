The village of Kendall will have lots for people to do Labor Day weekend during the 2019 Kendall Celebration.
Dick Martin, one of the event organizers, said it’s three days filled with events and activities for all. He said the celebration is a conglomeration of all the different events typically hosted in Kendall over Labor Day weekend that have been organized under one name.
It will be a fun time, Martin said. He’s been participating in the Labor Day events as long as he can remember and is excited for the weekend to start.
“I grew up here, so I’ve been doing it forever, and I think it’s good for the people to get together and have a good time,” he said. “A lot of people come home for this, and it’s good to see them.”
The celebration will kick off on Friday, Aug. 30 with the 42nd annual Corn Bust, hosted by the Kendall Fire Department at Glenwood Park from 6-10 p.m. It costs $2 at the gate, and beer is $1.
The three-day softball tournament will also kick off at Glenwood Park at 6 p.m. on Friday. Games start at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday begins with a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at Glenwood Park, hosted by the Kendall American Legion Post 309, which will also have food and refreshments available all day. At 5 p.m. there will be a gathering and all-school reunion at the Kendall Community Hall.
Sunday activities begin at 8 a.m. with the first annual Mustang Mudder 5K and 10K Mud Run at the Leis Farm, which is 1.6 miles east of Kendall on Hwy. P. The run features water obstacles and yet to be announced challenges.
Beginning at noon there will be a parade and car show, a chicken barbecue hosted by the American Legion auxillary, food stands and a beet tent. There will also be children’s games next to the Kendall Library and a corn hole tournament.
There will be an open house at the Kendall fire station prior to the parade. There will also be a 50/50 raffle drawing at the fire station after the softball tournament.
Martin said his favorite part of the celebration is the parade, which he called the “crown jewel” of the celebration.
“I love the parade,” he said. “They usually have a lot of good floats, and it’s a good time for everybody.”
Martin hopes the celebration this year trumps the one last year, which got “totally obliterated” by the flooding that happened the week prior. All events and activities except for the parade and the corn bust, which was held in a tent in the parking lot of Kendall Trucking (which Martin owns), were cancelled.
“Hopefully things this year are going to be better,” he said.
A lot of repairs are still needed, Martin said, especially in the park, which was in terrible shape following the flooding. He said organizers have worked around the situation.
“Like everybody else, we’re at the mercy of FEMA,” he said. “We had to go borrow a lot of money, and we are fixing a lot of the stuff ourselves ... it’s coming along.”
The roads and sidewalks have been fixed, but the status of six flood-damaged houses remains unclear, and the park still needs a lot of work, Martin said.
“We found out while getting ready for the softball tournament that we have some lighting problems,” he said. “The water was so high it got into the (electrical) boxes, so they had to get torn out and fixed.”
On the bright side, Monroe County put in the new bridge that was promised. Its completion and should help with water flow, Martin said.
He hopes the celebration is fun and stress relieving.
“I hope everybody has a good time and hopefully can forget about the flood,” he said.
For more information on the softball tournament, call 608-479-2180.
For more information about the car show, call 608-344-1088.
For more information on the parade, call Sara at 608-343-8723.
For more information on the Mud Run, call or text 608-547-0909 or visit its Facebook page facebook.com/Kendall-Mustang-Mudder-271478027074883/. People can register online at runsignup.com; the fee is $25 prior to Aug. 31 and $35 after that.
