Century, Sesquicentennial Farm entries sought

Wisconsin State Fair Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home applications are available the Monroe County Register of Deeds office and the county UW-Extension office.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years.

All property owners will be honored during a program Tuesday, Aug. 11 in conjunction with the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis. Honorees will receive complimentary fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, a certificate and an outdoor display sign.

The Century Farm and Home program began in 1948 in conjunction with Wisconsin’s centennial celebration. There are 9,613 Century Farms and Homes across Wisconsin.

The Sesquicentennial originated in 1998 as part of Wisconsin’s Sesquicentennial celebration and has honored 919 families.

Applications are due by March 1.

