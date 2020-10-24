Challenge Academy cadet improve grounds at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy Commissary Officer Cindy Perry offered similar thanks to the cadets for their work.

“I can’t say enough about how grateful I am for the quality work these young people have done,” Perry said. “There was really no way our store would have been able to do this project, but they stepped up and did outstanding work.

“And I’m especially impressed with the way they went about their work,” Perry added. “It was with military precision. I’ve worked with youth and young adults, and usually there’s some horsing around with these types of community projects, but that wasn’t the case here. The group I saw showed up, attentively followed instructions and tackled the project in an organized manner. They quickly dug out the area for the rock and sanitized the carts in about two hours.

“I want people to know that the work done greatly improves the outward appearance of our store, and that goes a long way to making shopping at the Fort McCoy Commissary a more pleasant experience for our customers. It was an important job well done. Thank you to all of the cadets for your hard work."

Moninski said the work fits in well with the Challenge Academy mission “to offer our cadets the opportunity to develop the strength of character and the life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.”

“As a tenant organization, it is our duty and also our honor to support Fort McCoy,” Moninski said. “Our goal is to teach the cadets the value of contributing time and effort toward making our community and home a better place.”

