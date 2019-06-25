Bill Halfman, Monroe County University of Wisconsin-Extension agricultural agent, said rule changes will make it easier for farmers dealing with lost production acreage due to recent wet weather. He forwarded the following information is from Paul D. Mitchell, UW-Extension State Specialist in cropping systems and environmental management, Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics:
Erickson strongly encourages farmers to communicate with their crop insurance agents to be sure that their specific plans for prevented plant acres are allowable, otherwise a farmer may lose part or all of their prevented plant indemnity or insurance coverage.
On June 20, the USDA RMA announced relaxation of the rules restricting forage production on prevented plant acres. Farmers now only have to wait until after Sept. 1 and can also make silage, haylage or baylage from the cover crop planted on prevented plant acres as well as bale hay/bedding or graze as before.
Previously, farmers had to wait until after Nov. 1 and could only bale hay or graze the prevented plant acres. Farmers still cannot harvest grain or seed from cover crops planted on prevented plant acres.
Erickson said the change will help many Wisconsin farmers dealing with forage shortages due to low hay stocks, winter kill and the wet spring.
