Charles Hanson picked as new Tomah Area School District superintendent

Charles "Mike" Hanson has been selected as the new Tomah Area School District superintendent.

Hanson was named to replace retiring superintendent Cindy Zahrte during a closed session of the Tomah School Board Monday.

He begins his new job July 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The vote was 6-0, with board member Gary Grovesteen absent.

Hanson has a 25-year background as a teacher, principal, curriculum director and district administrator in South Dakota. His most recent job was superintendent of the Joliet Township High School District in Joliet, Ill.

He resigned in January after seven months on the job. He came to Joliet from after serving seven years as superintendent of the Hill City School District in South Dakota.

The other candidates were Michelle Clark, principal of LaGrange Elementary School in the the Tomah district, and Viroqua School District superintendent Dr. Kehl Arnson.

Zahrte is retiring after 10 years as superintendent and nearly four decades as a teacher and administrator in the Tomah district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.