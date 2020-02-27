Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, gave a presentation to students Feb. 7 at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy and completed other events during an official visit to the post.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Luckey gave the students some career advice as they move forward as future leaders in the Army.

The lieutenant general also visited with garrison officials about various projects and met with Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle training personnel to learn more about how the training is planned for 2020.

As the chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, he leads a community-based force of more than 200,000 soldiers and civilians with a footprint that includes 50 states, five territories and more than 30 countries, according to his biography.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.