Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy
Chief of Army Reserve visits Fort McCoy

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, gives a presentation to students Feb. 7 at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

 Steve Rundio

Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, gave a presentation to students Feb. 7 at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy and completed other events during an official visit to the post.

Luckey gave the students some career advice as they move forward as future leaders in the Army.

The lieutenant general also visited with garrison officials about various projects and met with Joint-Light Tactical Vehicle training personnel to learn more about how the training is planned for 2020.

As the chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, he leads a community-based force of more than 200,000 soldiers and civilians with a footprint that includes 50 states, five territories and more than 30 countries, according to his biography.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

