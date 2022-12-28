 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Childbirth classes at Tomah Health Jan. 26

Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class Thursday, Jan. 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for expecting mothers and soon-to-be dads.

The hospital recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.

Masks are required and class size is limited. There is a $20 charge for the class.

Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688. The complete list of childbirth education classes for 2023 is located at tomahhealth.org

