Childbirth classes set at Tomah Health

New mothers interested in breastfeeding their newborn can learn more about it during a class hosted by Tomah Health Feb. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breastfeed.

Mothers interested in learning about hydrotherapy or water birthing can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience during a class Feb. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Tomah Health. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers before having a water birth.

Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class Feb. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.

Masks are required and class size is limited for all classes at Tomah Health. There is a $10 charge for each class. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.