Tomah Health has scheduled a childbirth education class Thursday, May 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for expecting parents. The hospital-recommended class focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
Class size is limited. There is no charge for the class. Registration is required by calling 608-377-8688.
A complete list of childbirth education classes is located at tomahhealth.org.