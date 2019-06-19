With spring and summer comes road construction season in Wisconsin.
Monroe County and the city of Tomah are no exceptions. One prevalent form of road work is resurfacing roads via chip seal, where a subcontractor lays down a layer of liquid asphalt followed by a layer of fine grate rock, which sticks to the liquid asphalt and creates a new road surface.
David Ohnstad, Monroe County Highway Commissioner, said chip sealing is a widespread maintenance treatment that's been around for years and will continue to be used for years to come in Monroe County.
"It’s primarily used as a maintenance treatment over asphalt highway to seal small cracks in the pavement, rejuvenate the underlying pavement to a degree and restore skid resistance on the highways. It’s very effective in doing those things," he said. "It's also cost effective in the sense that it’s probably half of what it would cost to ... put a new asphalt pavement on top of existing pavement."
In addition chip seal can also be used as a base for lower-volume roads or to construct a newly paved road instead of a maintenance treatment, Ohnstad said.
"In proper application it’s very effective and cost effective and, in many cases, it’s all that is necessary," he said. "Material in asphalt pavement is typically, depending on the structural design, anywhere from 2-4 inches thick ... to build a high volume road, that's what you need to do, but chip seals for low volume roads are more cost effective where you're just sealing the road and not necessarily looking for structural integrity; the chip seal is perfectly fine."
In the city of Tomah, chip sealing is mostly used as a Band-Aid, to extend the life of a road by eight to 10 years, public works director Kirk Arity said. Once chip sealing is done, a street is probably going to be due for a full reconstruct within that 10-year time frame.
The cost of chip sealing vs. repaving is significant, and the lower cost of chip sealing allows public works to resurface miles as opposed to blocks, Arity said.
One reason chip sealing is so cost effective is, because unlike repaving or reconstruction, a road isn't being torn up, Arity said. With repaving, the old road is being removed and possibly some of the gravel material underneath as well.
In Tomah, the old gravel often doesn't need to be replaced, Arity said.
"A number of our streets, way back when, when they had less money or tax base than we do now, they skimped on the gravel underneath the blacktop," he said. "That's what supports the blacktop, so it just fails earlier and doesn't last as long."
Full reconstruction of all city streets is even more expensive and a bit rarer than just repaving, Arity said. Full reconstruction is the best way to have a perfectly smooth driving surface,, but the city can't afford to do that on every street.
"There's more than just 'this road's bad.' You have to take into account the utilities, the water and the sewer ... and they have to mesh," he said. "You don't want to redo the road and then five years (later) ... do the water and sewer and tear away what you just spent. Those temporary Band-Aids kind of get you through the times to coordinate the bigger projects."
Some are getting the "Cadillac" treatment right now, Arity said.
One is the alleys along Superior Avenue that are being torn up. New utilities are being put in, and then being repaved, Arity said. It's being done because public works is taking advantage of the Tax Incremental Finance District 8.
Public works will also take advantage of the other two TIDs in the city to reconstruct some streets, Arity said. One area is south of Clifton Street by the new Tomah Health campus as the entire area is in a TID.
"In about four or five years we'll probably be targeting that area and putting in all new infrastructure if needed. Not every place over there needs new water and new sewer, along with new roads and sidewalks, curb and gutter," he said. We'll be able to afford that with the TID, so I can kind of check that box or that area off. The other TID is the industrial park, so I can kind of check that area off because the TID will pay for that in that same time frame of five, 10 years."
Another upcoming project is the reconstruction of Hwy. ET, Arity said. He said that stretch of road will be coordinated with the county and state.
"It's probably going to take a lot of resources from the city at that juncture," he said. "We don't have a hard estimate on it yet, what it's going to cost, but it's going to be substantial. We'll just have to weave in and out of where we go. We can't just take a huge area and do it; it costs a lot of money. It will take all of one construction season for sure. It's going to be a large job."
