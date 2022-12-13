Christmas dinner returns to Sparta American Legion hall

The American Legion will host the 29th Community Christmas Dinner Sunday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2.p.m.

The dinner, to be held at 1116 Angelo Rd. in Sparta, is a traditional holiday dinner with the intent to share in the holiday spirit.

Sparta residents are encouraged to join in, get closer, and connect with the community. For those who cannot get to the dinner, delivery services are available by calling the American Legion at 608-269-4411. We will have dine-in, carry-out and delivery options. Also, reservations for five or more people are requested so that everyone has a table when guests arrive.

There is no charge for the meal, but free will donations will be accepted. Proceeds from the event will be returned back to the community through local charities. Last year over 700 meals were served prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, over 800 meals were served annually, with a peak over 1,000. All funds donated went to the local nonprofit organizations.

The American Legion is looking for volunteers to assist. Anyone who can spare as little as an hour or two of time with kitchen duties, serving/busing tables or delivering meals can sign up by calling the Legion.

Donations prior to the dinner are being accepted. To donate, make checsk payable to the Sparta American Legion with the memo: “Community Christmas Dinner”.

The American Legion is a nonprofit 501 (C) (19) organization that provides serves and programs for military veterans, their families and the community.

The American Legion welcomes current and former member of the uniformed services, friends and families. For more information on the Legion’s services, activities and programs, visit: spartalegion.us.