Local businesses have found ways to get a piece of the holiday retail pie in the era of big box stores and online retail.
Mark Rose, owner of the Tomah Cash Store, said visibility outside the city has been key to sustaining his business.
"We've gone out the last several years, probably eight or maybe even a dozen years, to Cranfest and (other events)," he said. "We take our gift stuff there, and we've actually gone together with a bunch of specialty shops in Tomah, and we put out fliers and we advertise."
As a result, Rose said, "We've been able to pull in a lot of people from outside of Tomah that wouldn't necessarily be a core customer of ours."
Word of mouth has been a great asset, Rose said. He said satisfied customers generate new ones.
"We've really started to see that, and it's paying off big time for us," Rose said
Joan Sutherland, owner of J & R Variety, said word of mouth also attracts customers to her store.
"We have a lot of new people walking in the door all the time − a friend talks to a friend or they see it advertised," she said.
Sutherland said it's a combination of quality goods and good prices that bring people to her business and keep them coming back.
"We look for quality items, and we have brand items," she said. "I'll order stuff from different places, but I make sure it's all good quality and ... the majority of my stuff I don't sell at full mark-up ... people notice that."
Advertising is important to the success of a small business, Rose and Sutherland stressed.
Facebook has been a big help, Rose said.
"We do a lot of media stuff, Facebook ... it's amazing what a little boost on Facebook can do for you, so we've been doing a lot more social advertising, and it's paying off," he said.
For Sutherland, joining the Tomah Chamber of Commerce and Shop Tomah have been the biggest help.
"The Chamber does supportive advertising for the people that join and with the Shop Tomah group we advertise for each other," she said.
Tina Thompson, executive director of the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor's Bureau, said both big box stores and local shops are important to the city's economy.
"They both bring people into our community," she said. "I think there's a market for both, but each offer a different experience ... I know downtown retailers and small shops in particular try hard to bring the small-town feel and experience to the customer."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.