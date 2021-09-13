Church offers pancake breakfast during Cranfest

St. Andrew Catholic Church in Warrens will hold its annual pancake breakfast all three days of the Warrens Cranberry Festival, which runs Sept. 24-26.
Serving is from 6-11 a.m. Service is carryout only with limited outdoor seating available.
The cost for the breakfast, which includes pancakes with choice of cranberry syrup or organic maple syrup, sausage, cranberry sauce, coffee milk and cranberry juice, is $7 for adults and $4 for children. Children 5 or younger eat for free.
During the festival, Mass is offered Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.