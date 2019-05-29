Lighthouse Assembly of God chruch in Tomah will host a meal and auction Sunday, June 2 at 6 p.m. to raise funds for group missions trip to Tanzania.
The potluck meal begins at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 762 W. Clifton St., followed by the auction at 6:30 p.m.
Items will start at the highest bid earned from the silent auction that begins during the morning church service. Prizes include gift certificates to restaurants, tickets to local attractions, Lifest tickets, yearly supply of homemade chocolate chip cookies, Matthews Mission venture bow, Milwaukee Brewers tickets, signed posters from the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins and a signed football from the Green Bay Packers.
For more information, call the church at 608-372-2945.
