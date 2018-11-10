MAUSTON - A group of citizens in Mauston Thursday took part in nationwide protests of President Donald Trump and support of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 elections.
Roughly a dozen citizens took part in the protest, organized by the Juneau County Democrats, outside the Juneau County Courthouse. The protest was in conjunction with other protests in communities across the country in the wake of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation earlier this week.
Sessions resigned from his position at Trump’s request the day following the 2018 midterm elections, sparking renewed concern among Trump critics that he may seek to end Mueller’s investigation. The protestors also joined calls for Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to recuse himself from supervising Mueller’s investigation due to potential conflicts of interest.
“If (Trump) wanted to heal this nation — fine, fire Sessions, but then hire someone who hasn’t been all over every possible news show saying that Trump is above the law and that we should restrain (Mueller’s investigation),” said Tammy Wood with the Juneau County Democrats. “We need to know what’s going on with our president.”
Wood and the protestors also expressed concerns with comments from the Republican leadership in the state legislature following Tuesday’s midterm elections, where Democratic nominee Tony Evers defeated incumbent Gov. Scott Walker.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters Wednesday he would discuss potentially scaling back the governor’s powers with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, before Evers takes office in January.
“If there are areas we could look and say ‘Geez, have we made mistakes where we granted too much power to the executive,’ I’d be open to taking a look and saying ‘what could we do to change that?’” Vos said. “Maybe we made some mistakes giving too much power to Gov. (Scott) Walker and I'd be open to looking at that to see if there are areas we should change that, but it's far too early to do that before I talk to Scott Fitzgerald.”
Wood believes doing so would be a partisan attempt to handicap Evers before he’s even sworn into office.
“If you look at what’s happening in our own legislature ... Robin Vos and (Scott) Fitzgerald (are) trying to kneecap our governor before he’s even began in the lame-duck session,” Wood said. “We deserve representation. They should be governing with our consent, and they don’t have our consent to pull these shenanigans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.