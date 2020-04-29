City council discusses job description for city administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Tomah is expected to have a job description for city administrator ready for its next meeting. The Tomah City Council discussed the vacancy at its reorganization meeting conducted by teleconference Tuesday at Tomah city hall.

The city administrator position has been vacant since Roger Gorius was dismissed by the council April 11. Mayor Mike Murray said the council needs to make a decision soon about the vacancy.

“We can’t sit still and not make a decision,” Murray said. “Every day we don’t have a city administrator is a day we get further behind on things.”

The council voted 8-0 to extend Murray’s authority to act as temporary administrator until a new one is hired, but Murray said he’s not “lobbying for the mayor to be a full-time position.”

“I’m OK filling the role, but I’ve got a restaurant opening back up,” Murray said. “I am not educated in the capacity of all of the things that would fall into running the city. An elected mayor doesn’t have the financial wherewithal to be completely educated on TIDs and that kind of thing.”

Council members offered varying qualifications they’re looking for in a new administrator, including economic development expertise, human resources background and budgeting ability.