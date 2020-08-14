City council to consider residency, alcohol pickup resolutions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tomah City Council will hear an update on a proposed amendments regarding Police and Fire Commission members and online pickup of alcohol beverages when it meets next week at Tomah city hall.

The council's Committee of the Whole meets Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

The revised Police and Fire Commission ordinance clarifies language to allow one member of the five-member commission to live outside the city. The change will permit non-resident Oak Moser to be appointed to the commission. The council will take a separate vote on Moser's nomination to fill the remainder of Tim Callahan's term that expires in 2023.

The resolution for online pickup of alcoholic beverage allows for outside stalls and canopy locations.

Also on the agenda are resolutions requesting that city of Tomah residents be exempt from the Monroe County library tax and approval to purchase equipment of the Lake Tomah dam.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.