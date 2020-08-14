You are the owner of this article.
City council to consider residency, alcohol pickup resolutions
City council to consider residency, alcohol pickup resolutions

The Tomah City Council will hear an update on a proposed amendments regarding Police and Fire Commission members and online pickup of alcohol beverages when it meets next week at Tomah city hall.

The council's Committee of the Whole meets Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m., and the regular council meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.

The revised Police and Fire Commission ordinance clarifies language to allow one member of the five-member commission to live outside the city. The change will permit non-resident Oak Moser to be appointed to the commission. The council will take a separate vote on Moser's nomination to fill the remainder of Tim Callahan's term that expires in 2023.

The resolution for online pickup of alcoholic beverage allows for outside stalls and canopy locations.

Also on the agenda are resolutions requesting that city of Tomah residents be exempt from the Monroe County library tax and approval to purchase equipment of the Lake Tomah dam.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

