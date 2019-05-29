SPARTA—The city of Tomah and Tomah Memorial Hospital clarified their positions concerning a county-run nursing home during a May 20 meeting in Sparta.
Phil Stuart, CEO of Tomah Memorial Hospital, and Tomah city administrator Roger Gorius appeared for the Rolling Hills Committee. The county has decided to build a new nursing home to replace the existing facility on Hwy. B in Sparta, but the Monroe County Board has been embroiled in a legal battle over the new facility’s location.
The site next to the new Tomah Health campus is still available, Stuart said.
“When the lawsuits came about and everything became, ‘who know’s what’s going to happen?’ We weren’t going to spend all the money to go through that whole process. So we went back to our original site plan,” he said. “We did not take out one of the houses and the roadways that would have been put in because we’re going to use that for medical students. We just decided to leave it and spend some extra money to put in an additional roadway.”
Stuart said the original footprint of the offered site is available and that the house and roadway can be easily removed.
The city of Tomah has little to do with bringing the nursing home to Tomah, Gorius said. The city did not pursue the county to bring it to the city; the county approached the Tomah Memorial Hospital board.
“When the hospital ran into a problem for a funding mechanism for the land, we said ‘hey, we’ve got a TID up, we’ll do it,’” he said. “That’s our entire involvement in this. We don’t have a dog in a hunt about where it goes.”
The city’s offer is to pay for the land and donate it to the county for construction of the new nursing home as the site resides in TID 10, Gorius said. Any investment the city makes in the land will be able to be recouped through the Gundersen Clinic, and the taxes paid on it as the nursing home and hospital are tax exempt.
“Our offer still stands — we’ll pay for the land, we don’t have a problem with it,” he said. “The city council’s given its approval to go ahead with this.”
The committee also discussed the possibility of another possible site for the nursing home — the Bailey Farm, which is right across the street from the Tomah Health campus.
Monroe County Board of Supervisors chairman Pete Peterson said he would prefer to build at that site because the ground is flatter and would need less site prep than the Tomah Health site, which has a large knoll.
“When you talk about sites, when you talk about Sparta and Tomah, even I’m getting tired of that,” he said. “My whole ... thought process is about what is best for Monroe County. You got the people in the outlying districts out there, Tomah is just as close for those people as Sparta is, and I’ve had people tell me it’s easier to get to Tomah from where they live ... I am in favor of a third site, which is the Bailey property.”
Gorius said the problem with that site is it’s not located in TID 10, so the county would have to purchase the property, which would be a considerable addition to the project’s cost.
The cost is something the county needs to consider, Gorius said.
“I don’t know what the Baileys are going to ask for land, but I will be very honest with you, dry land in Tomah is scarce and it does cost money,” he said.
The committee voted to have a proposal drawn up by the architectural firm Community Living Solutions to look into the feasibility of the Bailey farm site.
Duane Helwig of CLS, said an evaluation of the site would cost roughly between $5,000 and $10,000. CLS has previously done site evaluations for the county for both the Tomah and Sparta sites.
