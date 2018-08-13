The city of Tomah is getting closer to overhauling its compensation model for city employees.
Tomah City Council members spent nearly an hour listening to the results of a wage study plan during their regular monthly meeting Monday at Tomah city hall. The Committee of the Whole and city council held their meetings on the same night due to Tuesday's election.
Sean Glynn of Middleton-based Carson Dettmann Consulting told the council that wages for city employees about "11.3 percent behind the market" for comparable positions in both the public and private sectors.
He said both public- and private-sector employers are scrambling to find qualified workers thanks to a near-record unemployment rate.
"People feel much more comfortable quitting their jobs for better opportunities," Glynn said. "This is placing a huge pressure on all sectors ... there is no sector immune from this. Your work is cut out for you in the foreseeable future."
He said the challenge is particularly acute for municipalities, which must operate within state spending limits and the desire of citizens to keep taxes low.
Glynn's firm studied every city position and is proposing a modified step plan for 30 "benchmark jobs" that have "matches in the marketplace."
"Employees should at least be able to meet the expectations of the job to move from step to step," Glynn said.
His firm is not recommending a pay-for-performance model.
Glynn said wages were the only portion of compensation studied. He said city benefits, including the pensions and health insurance, are competitive with the marketplace.
He said base salary is the main driver for attracting employees.
"If base pay isn't established competitively, you're not even in the game," Glynn said.
In other business, the council approved paying $10,000 to Top Dog Productions to bring Vino Fest to Tomah's Winnebago Park for the next two years. Top Dog Productions, a private business owned by Monroe County Economic Development coordinator Steve Peterson, owns the rights to the event.
In a memo to the council, city administrator Roger Gorius said the money will come from revenue generated by the city's room tax. He wrote that the event could become self-funding if it's "as successful as we anticipate."
The 2018 Vino Fest is set for Sept. 1-2.
The council also:
- Allocated 30 cents per capita to continue funding special waste collection days in April and October. The estimated cost to the city is $2,900 per year.
- Heard a proposal to increase the subsidy rate for Tomah Area Ambulance Service from $5 per capita to $10 starting in 2019. TAAS director Randal Dunford said the increase reflects the transformation of TAAS from a part-time to a full-time service.
- Accepted an Andres Fund grant of $5,164 to TAAS for the installation of lights, siren and a radio for a quick response vehicle.
- Approved the route for the Sept. 21 Tomah High School homecoming parade, which starts at 4 p.m. on Superior Avenue.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
