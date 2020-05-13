City of Tomah continues state of emergency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of emergency in Tomah continues.

By an 8-0 vote Tuesday, the Tomah City Council voted to extend the city's state of emergency, which was enacted March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote extends the emergency until the end of Wisconsin's Safer at Home order or the next council meeting, whichever comes first.

Council member Lamont Kiefer said the state is already starting to lift the stringent restrictions that were part of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

"The dial is turning. It's happening slowly," Kiefer said. "We just need to keep following what the state does."

Tomah mayor Mike Murray expressed frustration over a lack of information on the state's lockdown status. The state Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to the governor's Safer at Home order but hadn't issued a ruling as of Tuesday evening.

"I'm shocked that the (Supreme Court) has yet to return an opinion," Murray said.

Murray also inquired to the Wisconsin League of Municipalities Monday about any financial liability that the city could incur by lifting the state of emergency but had yet to hear back.