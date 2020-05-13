City of Tomah continues state of emergency

The state of emergency in Tomah continues.
By an 8-0 vote Tuesday, the Tomah City Council voted to extend the city's state of emergency, which was enacted March 18 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote extends the emergency until the end of Wisconsin's Safer at Home order or the next council meeting, whichever comes first.
Council member Lamont Kiefer said the state is already starting to lift the stringent restrictions that were part of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.
"The dial is turning. It's happening slowly," Kiefer said. "We just need to keep following what the state does."
Tomah mayor Mike Murray expressed frustration over a lack of information on the state's lockdown status. The state Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to the governor's Safer at Home order but hadn't issued a ruling as of Tuesday evening.
"I'm shocked that the (Supreme Court) has yet to return an opinion," Murray said.
Murray also inquired to the Wisconsin League of Municipalities Monday about any financial liability that the city could incur by lifting the state of emergency but had yet to hear back.
Work continues in the city despite the state of emergency. Public works director Kirk Arity reported that his department is concentrating on repairing half-blocks of streets where no utility replacement is necessary.
Arity also said his department is planning expanded hours for recycle dropoff. He said the additional hours will be posted on the department's website early next week.
In other business, the council approved reducing fees for liquor licenses by a 7-0 vote with council member Jeff Cram abstaining. The resolution temporarily reduces the cost of liquor licenses for 2020 due to bars and restaurants being forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Class B liquor licenses drop from $500 to $250, while Class B beer and Class C wine licenses drop from $100 to $50.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
