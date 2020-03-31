City of Tomah moves election to Recreation Park

The city of Tomah is moving to a more spacious polling location for the April 7 election.
City clerk Jo Cram announced Tuesday that polls will be moved from the city of Tomah Fire Station to the Recreation Building at Tomah Recreation Park. She said the change will keep voters further apart when they cast ballots. The city sought a bigger facility to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Cram said voters will be entering and exiting through separate doors.
"The Recreation Building ... will allow for much better social distancing than the fire station where elections are normally held," Cram said. "People can exit and enter without being on top of each other. We have more doors to work with."
Many states have postponed their spring primary elections, but Wisconsin is sticking with its April 7 date, when voters will chose candidates for non-partisan local offices and state Supreme Court. There is also a state constitutional amendment on the ballot, along with the state's presidential primary.
Cram isn't certain how many people will show up on election day. By late Tuesday, her office had already processed over 1,100 absentee ballot requests, which is 40 percent of the April 2016 turnout.
"My email isn't blowing up like it used to, but we're still getting (a request) every 10 minutes," she said.
She said the flow of in-person absentee requests at Tomah city hall has been manageable.
"It's usually only two or four people at a time," Cram said.
The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is April 2. Absentee ballot applications can be obtained through Myvote.wi.gov. Cram noted the photo ID requirement has not been waived and must accompany the application if one has not been previously submitted. Ballots must be signed by the voter and a witness.
The final day of in-person absentee voting is April 3. Appointments to vote in-person absentee can be made by calling 608-374-7420.
Voters can also drop off absentee ballots on election day at Recreation Park.
Cram would prefer as many people vote absentee as possible.
"We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do safely," Cram said. "Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on election day, which will make social distancing easier."
Cram said voters can expect longer lines on election day. Only seven of the city's 25 poll workers are expected to work April 7 due to COVID-19 concerns, and the process of checking photo IDs and signing the register will be more complex than normal to limit contact between voters and poll workers. The Wisconsin Elections Commission last week recommended that anyone over the age of 65 and those with underlying health problems not serve as poll workers, a move that drastically limits the supply of people can who work at the polls.
Municipal clerks have also raised the prospect of a slow election-night count, although Cram doesn't expect Tomah's count to drag late into the night. She hopes Tomah's results will be announced around 9 p.m.
Polls statewide are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. election day.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
