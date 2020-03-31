City of Tomah moves election to Recreation Park

She said the flow of in-person absentee requests at Tomah city hall has been manageable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It's usually only two or four people at a time," Cram said.

The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is April 2. Absentee ballot applications can be obtained through Myvote.wi.gov. Cram noted the photo ID requirement has not been waived and must accompany the application if one has not been previously submitted. Ballots must be signed by the voter and a witness.

The final day of in-person absentee voting is April 3. Appointments to vote in-person absentee can be made by calling 608-374-7420.

Voters can also drop off absentee ballots on election day at Recreation Park.

Cram would prefer as many people vote absentee as possible.

"We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do safely," Cram said. "Absentee voting will greatly reduce crowds at polling places on election day, which will make social distancing easier."