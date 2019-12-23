City of Tomah taking shelter reservations taken starting Jan. 2

City of Tomah Parks and Recreation will be taking 2020 park shelter reservations starting on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 8 a.m.

Shelters can be reserved online by visiting tomahonline.com, Parks and Recreation Department and clicking the Online Registration. They can also be reserved during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the city clerk’s office, 819 Superior Ave.

To set up an account for either walk-in or online registration, visittomahonline.com, Parks and Recreation, select online registration, and then create an account.

The cost for enclosed shelters is $80 for residents of the City of Tomah and $125 for non-residents.

Open shelters cost $50 for residents and $80 for non-residents.

Anyone with questions can contact city hall at 608-374-7420.

