The Tomah Parks and Recreation Department and Tomah Police Department are asking for the public's help to deter vandalism in the city's park system.
The city has reported the following three incidents at or near a city park:
- A portable toilet pushed into Lake Tomah.
- A dumpster tipped over with garbage spilling onto the ground.
- Two baby geese struck and killed by a motor vehicle.
City officials expressed particular concern over the dead geese and noted any person engaged in the harassment, disturbance or pursuit of wildlife outside of fish and game regulations is subject to fines up to $303.30. Anyone who witnesses harassment of wildlife is asked to call Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden Matt Modjeski at 608-633-0657.
