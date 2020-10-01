City weighs goose management options

Members of Tomah's Parks and Recreation Commission weighed their goose management options during a Monday meeting at Winnebago Park.
The city has received complaints about goose droppings in city parks, and commission member Shirley Galstad-Roh said the problem is particularly acute at the Tomah dam, where she said "there's no area to go around them."
The commission discussed several possible remedies with varying price tags. Some remedies, such as letting vegetation grow higher on the Lake Tomah shoreline, cost relatively little money. Others, such addling eggs and euthanizing birds, cost more money and require state and federal approval.
The issue was first brought to the city's Lake Committee, which forwarded it to Parks and Recreation. Lake Committee member Kim Mello said geese aren't "impacting the work we're doing with the lake" and said he isn't aware of any health problems caused by the local goose population.
However, Mello said he understood concerns of park users. He said a single goose can produce up to a pound of droppings per day.
"If you're going to do anything ... there's a permit process, and there's a monetary cost," he said.
Commission chair Dustin Powell said that regardless of what the city does, the geese will return.
"We could spend a lot of money to get this done, and we'd have to do it every five years," Powell said.
Lake Committee member John Rusch advocated doing little or nothing. He said people enjoy watching the geese and their young and described the birds as a "tourist attraction."
"I'm a little biased — I love geese, and I love animals," Rusch said. "The droppings don't bother me, and they don't bother my dogs."
Rusch said he was open to letting vegetation grow or erecting small fences that people could step over but would block geese. However, commission member Dean Peterson said some shoreline vegetation is kept at a minimum to create openings for fishermen.
Commission member Oak Moser said the city will need a multi-faceted approach.
"There won't be a single action that solves the problem," Moser said. "You're not going to have none, and we're not going to let them run wild. The answer is somewhere in the middle."
The commission declined to take any immediate action but will revisit the issue during the October meeting. City Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said any management plan must be approved by the Tomah City Council.
"We'll keep the conversation moving," Protz said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!