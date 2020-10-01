City weighs goose management options

"We could spend a lot of money to get this done, and we'd have to do it every five years," Powell said.

Lake Committee member John Rusch advocated doing little or nothing. He said people enjoy watching the geese and their young and described the birds as a "tourist attraction."

"I'm a little biased — I love geese, and I love animals," Rusch said. "The droppings don't bother me, and they don't bother my dogs."

Rusch said he was open to letting vegetation grow or erecting small fences that people could step over but would block geese. However, commission member Dean Peterson said some shoreline vegetation is kept at a minimum to create openings for fishermen.

Commission member Oak Moser said the city will need a multi-faceted approach.

"There won't be a single action that solves the problem," Moser said. "You're not going to have none, and we're not going to let them run wild. The answer is somewhere in the middle."

The commission declined to take any immediate action but will revisit the issue during the October meeting. City Parks and Recreation director Joe Protz said any management plan must be approved by the Tomah City Council.

"We'll keep the conversation moving," Protz said.

Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

