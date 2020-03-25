Civilian employee at Fort McCoy tests positive for COVID-19

A civilian employed of the Department of the Army at Fort McCoy has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Fort McCoy officials announced the positive test Tuesday. It's the second positive test reported in Monroe County.
You have free articles remaining.
The Army and Monroe County are tracing the person's contacts at Fort McCoy during the past two weeks. Anyone who came into contact with the person will be sent into self-quarantine for 14 days.
"Our priority is maintaining the health and safety of our soldiers, civilian employees and family members to ensure our readiness, while taking proactive steps to further prevent the spread of the virus," said Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels.
The employee is in isolation at home and following medical guidance. Citing privacy concerns, officials said no further information about the person will be released.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 10 cases
-
La Crosse County Health Department reports first 2 cases of COVID-19 community spread
-
5 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County confirmed Tuesday
-
Updated
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
- 45 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!