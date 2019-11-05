Clark's Auto Salvage & Recycling has closed.
The business, located on Hwy. 21 east of Tomah, conducted its final day of operation Oct. 31.
Owner Dennis Clark said he and his wife, Karen, closed the business due to health problems.
"I've got COPD and back problems," he said. "We've been family-owned here for 43 years, and my wife can't do it by herself and we just figured it was time to call it quits."
The business opened in August 1976.
Clark said the business has changed over the years. In the early days of the business, Clark said his mother and father did auto repair, and he worked in the body shop. Later his father went into lawn and garden equipment, and Clark helped out. Then around 1990 Clark got into scrap and salvage and that's what the business has focused on since.
While the business is officially closed, Clark said he will still continue to sell off his remaining inventory of aftermarket auto parts.
The business is for sale, anyone interested can contact Dennis Clark at 608-372-6721.
