Classroom changes coming to Tomah schools for 2020-21

The Tomah Area School District appears committed to resuming in-person classes this fall, but they will look very different from the ones that began the last school year.
Initial plans for the 2020-21 school year were presented to the Tomah School Board, which met June 29 at Robert Kupper Learning Center. High school principal Robert Joyce and middle school principal Michael Chapes outlined plans for students in grades 6-12 to meet every other day until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Joyce said plans are still being finalized, and the board didn't take any action.
"My thought is to get the boat in the water, and we'll make adjustments," he said. "We have a chance to see what works and what doesn't."
The district is coming off a 2019-20 school year disrupted by COVID-19. The state shut down in-person classes March 18, and the school district shifted to distance learning two days later until ending classes May 22, two weeks earlier than scheduled.
Joyce said an alternate-day schedule is necessary to limit the distance between students.
"We need space for some kind of social distancing," Joyce said. "When you're in a school of 900 students in a class change, it's shoulder-to-shoulder."
Students at the middle school and high school would receive instruction online during the days they don't attend school. Both schools plan to adopt block scheduling to limit class changes.
Board member Pam Buchda questioned the alternate-day approach.
"I do not like having kids off every other day," Buchda said. "The longer kids are out on their own ... the more they are exposed to negative influences."
Joyce agreed that alternate days aren't optimal but said teachers learned a lot from last spring's sudden shift to virtual learning. He said the experience "helped us identify which students work better independently."
"If we could have them in the building every single day, that would be the best," Joyce said.
Joyce said grading will return to normal starting this fall.
The district has already established a plan for K-5 elementary schools, including the year-round school at Lemonweir, which opens July 15 (all other schools open Sept. 1). Students will meet every day, but they will remain in self-contained classrooms and have no scheduled contact with students in other classes.
Changes are also being made to busing students. School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the district won't be able to keep students six feet apart on buses and won't mandate that students wear masks.
However, Gaarder said students no longer will transfer from bus to bus. He said the change will keep students on one bus and "get rid of that monster at the middle school of changing buses."
Gaarder also said students will be assigned a seat, which he admitted will be a challenge for bus drivers to enforce.
"We are limiting the amount of interactions a student has in a single day," he said.
In a related matter, Gaarder said the district is reviewing installation of a mechanical system designed to scrub indoor air. He said the system, estimated at $250,000, still must be vetted by the board's Facilities Committee.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio
