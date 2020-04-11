Cleaning vs. disinfecting: What’s the difference?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The following are some general cleaning recommendations provided by the federal Centers for Diseaso Control:

Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.

Disinfecting refers to using chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. This process does not necessarily clean dirty surfaces or remove germs, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection.

Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks.

Use household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface and following label instructions. Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.

When should you wash your hands?

There are many times throughout the day, including: