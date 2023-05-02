The Clifton Sportsman's Club will serve its annual pancake breakfast Saturday, May 6 from 7-11 a.m. at the Clifton park shelter.

The cost is $5, and door prizes will be given away after breakfast.

The breakfast is scheduled to coincide with the opening of Wisconsin's general inland fishing season.

Money raised from the breakfast supports conservation projects conducted by the sportsman's club.

After the breakfast, there will be a Kentucky Derby Party at Almost Home Bar and Grill in Clifton later in the afternoon 2-6 pm. Visitors are invited dress up for fun and games.