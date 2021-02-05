 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clifton Sportsmen's Club game feed Feb. 20
0 comments

Clifton Sportsmen's Club game feed Feb. 20

{{featured_button_text}}

The Clifton Sportsmen’s Club will conduct its 16th annual wild game feed Saturday, Feb. 20 at Stagecoach Saloon in Clifton.

Serving starts at noon and continues until the food is gone.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Fundraising raffles will be conducted during the feed.

Money raised from the wild game feed supports local conservation efforts of the club.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
THE KNIGHTLY NEWS
News

THE KNIGHTLY NEWS

January 2021 has been a busy month for the Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 as it continues its mission of community service and charita…

News

GRADUATES AND HONORS

The following local students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Dean’s List:

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News