Clifton Sportsmen's Club game feed Feb. 20

The Clifton Sportsmen’s Club will conduct its 16th annual wild game feed Saturday, Feb. 20 at Stagecoach Saloon in Clifton.
Serving starts at noon and continues until the food is gone.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.
Fundraising raffles will be conducted during the feed.
Money raised from the wild game feed supports local conservation efforts of the club.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
