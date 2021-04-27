 Skip to main content
Clifton Sportsmen's Club pancake breakfast May 1
Clifton Sportsmen's Club is hosting its annual pancake and sausage breakfast for the opening day of fishing on May 1.

The club is serving from 7-11 a.m. at Clifton Park in the clubhouse. The cost is $5 for adults; $3 for children 12 and under.

The event includes raffles for fishing poles and other prizes.

Proceeds from the breakfast go to raising trout for release in local streams and other club projects.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

