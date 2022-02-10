 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clifton Sportsmen's Club to host Feb. 19 wild game feed

The Clifton Sportsmen’s Club is hosting its 17th annual Wild Game Feed Saturday, Feb. 19 at Stagecoach Saloon in Clifton.

Serving starts at 11 a.m. and continues until all the wild game dishes are gone.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

Raffles will be conducted while the game feed is going on. A list of prizes can be seen on the club’s Facebook page.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

