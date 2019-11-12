The public is invited to “Let’s Talk: Climate Crisis & Monroe County” Sunday, Nov. 17 from 2-5 p.m. at the American Legion hall, 1116 Angelo Road, Sparta.
There is no charge to attend. Cookies and coffee will be served.
This event is sponsored by Monroe County POWER (Protect Our Water and Environmental Resources), a newly formed citizens group building awareness and taking action on climate change.
The event includes a panel and tables with local resource people and organizations representing a range of issues and strategies related to the climate crisis.
At the beginning of the forum, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and gather information at eight information stations. The program begins at 2:45 p.m., with an opening presentation by Rekumani and Kristin Pomykala, community liaisons for the Ho-Chunk Nation Legislative work group on the Rights of Nature.
A panel will follow. The topics and panelists include
- County responses: Ron Luethe, Monroe County Climate Change Task Force.
- Water quality and flooding: Dan Helsel, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (invited).
- Youth leadership: Kristen Clark, Sparta High School senior.
- Voter engagement: Kate Beaton, Wisconsin Conservation Voters/Voices.
Attendees will have time to visit the tables after the panel presentations.
Information tables include: Ho-Chunk Nation Working Group on the Rights of Nature, WI Conservation Voters/Voices, League of Women Voters, Frac Sand Sentinel, Citizen Science Initiatives, Monroe County Health Department, Simple Ways to Reduce Waste, Photo Exhibit on Sand Mines and a local solar energy business.
