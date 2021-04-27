Coalition to screen film on gerrymandering

A coalition of Wisconsin organizations in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District will host a virtual screening of the film Can You Hear Us Now? May 2-5. The documentary looks back at two legislative campaigns in Wisconsin’s 2018 election to examine the impact of gerrymandering in Wisconsin.

This event is sponsored by the AAUW La Crosse Branch and League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area; co-hosts include the Driftless Voter Coalition; Vernon Friends of Fair Maps; Monroe County Friends of Fair Maps; Richland Friends of Fair Maps and Citizen Action of WI-Driftless Co-op.

Registered guests may view the film any time between May 2-5 and join a community discussion at 6:30 p.m. May 5 about the work happening in Wisconsin to pass legislation that reforms how maps are drawn in 2021.

Along with filmmakers Jim Cricchi and Susan Peters, organizers will be joined by a panel of guests, including People’s Map Commissioner Annemarie McClellan; University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor emeritus Joe Heim and former state Senators Dale Schultz and Tim Cullen. The one-hour discussion will include a question-and-answer session to share reactions to the film and learn more about the Fair Maps movement in Wisconsin.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Visit lacrosse-wi.aauw.net or lwvlacrosse.org for further information. Registrants will receive an email reminder when the film is live for viewing.

