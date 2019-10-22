Winter wear is a necessity in Wisconsin.
It also is expensive, and sometimes it can be difficult for parents to buy cold-weather gear for their children and themselves, said the Rev. Kirk Brown of Lighthouse Assembly of God Church and chairman of Tomah's Coats for Kids.
That's why the program has been held annually for the past 13 or 14 years, to help keep families warm.
"Boots, gloves, hats, snow pants for kids, that can cost a lot of money, it can easily be $100 per person in a family," Brown said. "Some people don't have that, so we call for the community to donate and be a blessing to keep others warm."
Brown said the goal of the program is to "see that every child ... in the area is provided with winter apparel that they may need. Last year, approximately 2,100 outdoor winter apparel items were distributed to over 600 men, women and children."
Coats for Kids will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26.
Everyone who comes in can get one of each type of winter apparel items — coats, boots, gloves, scarf, snow pants, hat — and for one other person, Brown said. If they have a child they can get some for themselves and the child.
To assure the best fit, parents should bring children to the distribution site.
Brown said Coats for Kids is a community effort.
"In the past we've teamed up with over 50 business from Tomah and the surrounding communities," he said. "It's not just our church, but other churches and other businesses ... that have teamed up with our church to do this ... It takes a lot of people to do this and we are able to help a lot of people because of that."
Financial contributions to purchase outdoor winter apparel items also are needed. Charitable contribution receipts for tax purposes are available if donations are sent to Coats for Kids, P.O. Box 802, Tomah WI 54660, or if they are brought in person to Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 W. Clifton St.
For more information contact Nancy Garber, Coats for Kids administrator at CoatsforKidsTomah@gmail.com or 608-378-4101.
