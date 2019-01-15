BloodCenter of Wisconsin and Tomah Memorial Hospital officials hope area residents can help meet a need for blood by donating at Tomah Memorial Hospital Friday, Jan. 25.
Tomah Memorial marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said winter weather and illnesses can cause a decline in blood donations.
“Blood is traditionally in short supply during the winter months and January, in particular, can be a difficult month for blood donations since supplies often run low when needed most,” Prise said. “January is National Blood Donor month, so now is the perfect time to celebrate by giving the gift of life.”
He said BloodCenter of Wisconsin strives to see 800 donors a day, six days a week, to collect the blood needed by patients in the hospitals with which they partner, such as Tomah Memorial.
Residents can donate blood Friday, Jan. 25, from noon to 6 p.m. at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
To donate blood, a person must be in good health, at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and have photo identification. Sixteen-year-olds may also donate with parental consent.
Forms are available at Tomah Memorial, and online with BloodCenter of Wisconsin at bcw.edu. Donors can are strongly encouraged to register for a donation time online at tomahhospital.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.